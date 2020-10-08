Robinson, Marilyn A. October 6, 2020. Age 84 of Brownstown. Beloved wife of the late Richard Robinson. Loving mother of Nick (Georgetta) Vuich, Richard (Wendy) Vuich, Michael Vuich and Victoria (Jon) Bair. Stepmother of Richard (Ariel) Robinson. Dearest grandmother of Nicole, Courtney, Nick, Mark, Hans, Rosie, Kayla, Sean and Jacob. Great grandmother of Everleigh. Dear sister of David (Dottie) LaBeau, Donald (Pat) LaBeau and Richard (Rose) LaBeau. Dear friend to many at The United Methodist Church and Flat Rock Elks. Instate, Monday, October 12, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of Service at 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Flat Rock, 28400 Evergreen St., Flat Rock. Memorial contributions are appreciated to First United Methodist Church of Flat Rock. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel.



