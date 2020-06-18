Marilyn G. Teets
Marilyn G. Teets, Age 91; June 15, 2020 of Southgate. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Ritchie. Loving mom of Ritchie (Patricia) Teets, Denise (Jeff) Dinsmore, Carey (Bob) Cornacchini and Kelle (Tom) Sutliff. Loving Mimi of 11 and great grandmother of 9. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. She always said she had a wonderful life and that she did. Visitation is on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 – 5 pm with a funeral service on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12 pm both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Private Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
JUN
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
June 17, 2020
Marilyn was married to my Moms (Lucille Malhoit Morton) cousin Ritchie. I had the good fortune to see her within the last year with cousins to revisit family history. I am so grateful for that visit. She was a beautiful woman and a wonderful lady!
Susan Walton
Family
June 17, 2020
