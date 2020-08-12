Marilyn Joan (Fountain) Knight, age 84, peacefully passed away at home on August 5, 2020, amidst her family. Born and raised in Lynn, Massachusetts, she was a caring and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to those who knew her. Her unselfishness and love of family were legendary, reveling in the times the family could all be together. She had a lively personality and a quick laugh which endeared Marilyn to her many friends. Marilyn worked for the City of Ecorse in many capacities and as secretary to six different police chiefs, spanning a career of 23 years, creating many lifelong friendships along the way. She was active in local politics, and the 16th District (the former congressional district for the late John Dingell) most of her adult life. Politics and community service remained important to Marilyn and she enjoyed working for the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, until a second ‘retirement’ from them at age 80. Marilyn was loved by many for her kindnesses and consideration. We will all miss her, and are blessed to have had her with us. She is survived by her four children: Joan (Ed) Knight Davis; Daniel (Kelly) Knight; Jacquelyn Gyuran; James (Kim) Knight; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister Linda; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beulah Fountain; brother John (Jack) Fountain; infant daughter, Christine Ann Knight; and grandson, Conlan Gyuran. A small family service was held at Michigan Memorial on Friday.



