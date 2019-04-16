Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Marilyn NAGY Obituary
NAGY, Marilyn, age, 81, of Lincoln Park, April 14, 2019. Beloved girlfriend of Daniel A. Dziendziel. Loving mother of Deborah Nagy and John (Faye Guerra) Nagy. Dearest cousin of Shirley (Frank). She is also survived by her fur babies Woody and Woodsy. She was preceded in death by her son Rick Nagy and parents Leonard and Agnes Stasko. Service is Thursday, 2:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Wednesday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019
