Marjorie E. Williams

Marjorie E. Williams Obituary
Williams, Marjorie E., age 95, March 28, 2019 of Southgate. Beloved wife of the late Carey. Loving mother of Larry (Charlotte) Williams, Sr. Also survived by her cousins Dawn and Patrick DeBolt and their children. Visitation, Monday, 2-9 p.m. with Celebration of Life, Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Contributions in memory of Marjorie's life may be made to Penrickton Center For Blind Children. Visit her tribute at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
