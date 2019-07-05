|
Jackson, Mark Hollis. July 3, 2019. Age 81 of Grosse Ile. Loving father of Mark (Christianna) Jackson. Dearest grandfather of Katelyn Jackson. Dear brother of the late Bill Jackson, Carol (Tony) Ganzon and Kris (Sue) Jackson. Also survived by Alice Smallwood, his loving companion of over 20 years. Memorial gathering, Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 10 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019