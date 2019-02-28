Kirby, Mark Thomas, June 20, 1959 - February 20, 2019. Mark passed away peacefully at his home in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 59. Married 34 years, Mark, a devoted family man, is survived by his beloved wife, Betsy and his two pride and joy children: Andrea, 20 and Robbie, 18. Originally from Wyandotte, Michigan, Mark will be dearly missed by his 88 year old father, Marvin J. Kirby Sr., his deceased mother, Barbara "Boots" Kirby and his eight siblings: Deborah, Michael (Geri), Marvin Jr. "Joey" (deceased), John (Sue), Martin (Michelle), Brian (Michelle), Robert, and Julie Butterfield, as well as many nephews, nieces, other family and dear friends. A scholarship in Mark's name has been established at Cardinal Gibbons High School. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to the school in his name: Cardinal Gibbons High School, Attn: Alumni Dept, 2900 NE 47th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33308. Mark will be sorely missed, but his investment in his family and community to develop the next generation of sporting youth lives on! A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Crystal Gardens in Southgate, Michigan from the hour of 1pm to 5pm (lunch will be available from 2pm to 4pm). Please bring your best stories and come and celebrate the life of Mark, gone but never forgotten! Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary