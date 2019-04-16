Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Marlene J. Birch


Marlene J. Birch Obituary
Birch, Marlene J., Age 86, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Dear mother of Pamela (John) Hammelef, Michele (Bill) Mitchell, Colleen Kirchner, and Maribeth (Tom) Makowski. Grandmother of Kelley, Katie (Patrick), Christian (Amanda), Allison, Kyle, Alexander, Tyler, Erika, Eric, Jenny, Lisa, Lauren and the late Tricia. Great grandmother of Joseph, Ava, Madelyn, Noah, Hailey, Andrew, Sophia, Will, Aiden, Grayson, Mikayla, Jack and Abram. Visitation Tuesday 2 pm – 8 pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Wednesday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019
