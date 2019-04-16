|
|
Birch, Marlene J., Age 86, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Dear mother of Pamela (John) Hammelef, Michele (Bill) Mitchell, Colleen Kirchner, and Maribeth (Tom) Makowski. Grandmother of Kelley, Katie (Patrick), Christian (Amanda), Allison, Kyle, Alexander, Tyler, Erika, Eric, Jenny, Lisa, Lauren and the late Tricia. Great grandmother of Joseph, Ava, Madelyn, Noah, Hailey, Andrew, Sophia, Will, Aiden, Grayson, Mikayla, Jack and Abram. Visitation Tuesday 2 pm – 8 pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Wednesday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019