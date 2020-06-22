Marsha Barber

Barber, Marsha, age 76 of Brownstown Twp., formerly of Rockwood, passed away June 18, 2020. Loving wife of Dennis. Dear mother of Denise (Jeff) Trudell and Deanne (Eric) Seifert. Proud grandmother of Joseph, Dennis, Emily, and Brady. Also survived by her brother Brett Kahn, her aunt Shirley Williams, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 32477 Church St., Rockwood. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Brownstown Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. To share a memory visit:



