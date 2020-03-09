Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
MARSHA BAUMGARTNER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARSHA BAUMGARTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARSHA K. BAUMGARTNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARSHA K. BAUMGARTNER Obituary
Marsha K. Baumgartner (nee Newton) Age 82 of Novi formerly of Dearborn, passed away on March 7, 2020. Born to the late Manie and Ruby Newton of Hartville, Missouri. Beloved wife of the late George R. Loving father of George K. (Mary), and Alan (Linda). Cherished Grandmother of Rachel (Jason) Hendrix, George T., Margaret, Pauline and Emily. Dearest Great-Grandmother of Daniel and Charlotte. Visitation at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Tuesday, March 10, from 2 – 8 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, 600 N Brady Rd.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARSHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -