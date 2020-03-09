|
Marsha K. Baumgartner (nee Newton) Age 82 of Novi formerly of Dearborn, passed away on March 7, 2020. Born to the late Manie and Ruby Newton of Hartville, Missouri. Beloved wife of the late George R. Loving father of George K. (Mary), and Alan (Linda). Cherished Grandmother of Rachel (Jason) Hendrix, George T., Margaret, Pauline and Emily. Dearest Great-Grandmother of Daniel and Charlotte. Visitation at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Tuesday, March 10, from 2 – 8 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, 600 N Brady Rd.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020