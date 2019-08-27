|
|
Solis, Martin Huron, Jr., of Melvindale, Michigan. Born on June 4, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas. Passed on August 26, 2019. Loving husband to Anna Mary Solis for 66 years. Loving father of the late Martin S. Solis Jr. III, Pete Solis and Frank (Anna Marie) Solis. Dearest grandfather to Martin Paul Stewart, Martin S. Solis Jr. IV, Jordan James Solis, Samantha Solis and Rachel Solis. Dearest great-grandfather to Gianna, Alanna, John Brian, Selena, Diego, Santiago, Carter and Dominic. Martin survived by his 6 sisters, one brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Martin was a 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee to Tejano Hall of Fame Museum in Alice, Texas. He was the recipient of the 2019 Michigan Culture Award. For service information please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019