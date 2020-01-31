|
ALLEN, Martin P., age 66, of Brownstown, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Gale Allen. Loving father of Lindsey Allen, Jackie (Lula) Margiljic and Martin Raymond (Heather) Allen. Dearest grandfather of Vinko Martin and Raelynn Gale. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Louise Allen. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1-8 p.m. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Red Cross or .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020