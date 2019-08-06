|
|
GLINSKI, Martin R., age 87, of New Boston, August 04, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Glinski. Loving father of Karen (Keith) Reitz, Susan (John) Schwartz, Dean (Lorie) Glinski, Denise (Robert) Murphy, Dennis (Amber) Glinski, Paul (Jennifer) Glinski and Thomas (Kelly) Glinski. Dearest grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 16. He is also survived by 1 sister. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Celia Glinski and 3 sisters. Visitation is Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, 12-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, Instate 12 p.m., Mass 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, New Boston. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARC Downriver or St. Stephen Endowment Fund.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019