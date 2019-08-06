Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
New Boston, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
New Boston, MI
View Map
Martin Raymond Glinski

Martin Raymond Glinski Obituary
GLINSKI, Martin R., age 87, of New Boston, August 04, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Glinski. Loving father of Karen (Keith) Reitz, Susan (John) Schwartz, Dean (Lorie) Glinski, Denise (Robert) Murphy, Dennis (Amber) Glinski, Paul (Jennifer) Glinski and Thomas (Kelly) Glinski. Dearest grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 16. He is also survived by 1 sister. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Celia Glinski and 3 sisters. Visitation is Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, 12-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, Instate 12 p.m., Mass 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, New Boston. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARC Downriver or St. Stephen Endowment Fund.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019
