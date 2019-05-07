Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Marvin F. Jones

Marvin F. Jones Obituary
Jones, Marvin F. Age 64. May 3, 2019 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Laurie. Loving dad of Ashley (Joe) Tuccini and the late Maggie Mae Jones. Dearest brother of Dan (Cindy) Jones and the late Cindy Cordone. Visitation is on Friday 1 to 8 pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Funeral service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon Baptist Church Missions Fund or as the donor chooses.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019
