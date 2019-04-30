Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Funerals Ballheim Chapel
4120 W. Jefferson Ave.
Ecorse, MI 48229
313-382-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mihalov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Mihalov

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Mihalov Obituary
Mihalov, Mary Ann, February 22, 1963 - April 27, 2019, of Ecorse, MI. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM with a Funeral service 6:30 PM at the Ballheim Chapel of SIMPLE FUNERALS, 4120 W. Jefferson Ave., Ecorse, Michigan 48229. Fr. Bogdan Milosz will officiate. Burial will take place on Thursday 11 AM in the Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, 18303 Allen Road, Brownstown Township, Michigan 48193. Mary passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MediLodge of Farmington. She was born on February 22, 1963 in Wyandotte, Michigan to George and Anna Mihalov (nee: Mikulak). She did clerical work at AAA Insurance She is survived by her 2 Brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Mihalov of Brownstown, Michigan and John (Mary) Mihalov of Wyandotte, Michigan. Sister of the late Edward Mihalov, George Mihalov and Martha Domagalski. Please share a memory and or sign her guest book at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now