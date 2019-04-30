|
|
Mihalov, Mary Ann, February 22, 1963 - April 27, 2019, of Ecorse, MI. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM with a Funeral service 6:30 PM at the Ballheim Chapel of SIMPLE FUNERALS, 4120 W. Jefferson Ave., Ecorse, Michigan 48229. Fr. Bogdan Milosz will officiate. Burial will take place on Thursday 11 AM in the Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, 18303 Allen Road, Brownstown Township, Michigan 48193. Mary passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MediLodge of Farmington. She was born on February 22, 1963 in Wyandotte, Michigan to George and Anna Mihalov (nee: Mikulak). She did clerical work at AAA Insurance She is survived by her 2 Brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Mihalov of Brownstown, Michigan and John (Mary) Mihalov of Wyandotte, Michigan. Sister of the late Edward Mihalov, George Mihalov and Martha Domagalski. Please share a memory and or sign her guest book at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019