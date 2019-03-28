|
|
Myers, Mary Ann, age 91 of Grosse Ile formerly of Battle Creek, passed away peacefully March 27, 2019. Loving wife of the late Willis Myers. Dear mother of Catherine F. (William) Medick. Proud grandmother of William and Thomas Medick. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School. After high school she volunteered as a Gray Lady for the Battle Creek Hospital during WWII. Mary Ann was also a librarian for the Mason Public Library, where she cherished doing story time. She was also a member of the daughters of the American Revolution and loved reading and writing poetry. To share a memory please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019