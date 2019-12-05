|
Bennett, Mary. December 4, 2019. Age 102 of Southgate. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Robert (Linda) Gregori (Scagnetti) and the late Nancy Reynolds. Dearest grandmother of Roberta Bridge, Bill (Mary) Reynolds, Jr. and Nicole (Todd) Brown. Great granny of Anthony Esordi, Tyler Bridge and Cole Brown. Dear mother in law of Bill (Margaret) Reynolds. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brother Jimmy Andrighetti. Visitation, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9-11:30 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019