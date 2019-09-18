|
Wilson, Mary Christina. September 18, 2019. Age 57 of Highland, MI formerly of Lincoln Park, MI. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia and Raymond Wilson. Loving sister of Rebecca (the late Leon) Chamberlain, Gilbert (Diane), Martin, Raymond T. (Diane), Deborah (William) Vargo, and the late Mark. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Inurnment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019