Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
For more information about
Mary Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Christina Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Christina Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Mary Christina. September 18, 2019. Age 57 of Highland, MI formerly of Lincoln Park, MI. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia and Raymond Wilson. Loving sister of Rebecca (the late Leon) Chamberlain, Gilbert (Diane), Martin, Raymond T. (Diane), Deborah (William) Vargo, and the late Mark. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Inurnment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
Download Now