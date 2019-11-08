Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Mary E Ward, 93, died Saturday November 2, 2019, at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital. (Seasons Hospice) of Wyandotte, MI. Born July 17, 1926 in Detroit MI, Mary was the daughter of Harry and Beulah Rahn. She married Lawrence L. Ward on December 12, 1945. Lawrence died on August 24, 1987. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Harry Rahn Jr. She was a librarian at Fordson High School Dearborn,MI retiring in 1986. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, working jigsaw puzzles and traveling especially in Canada where she visited her many relatives. She is survived by her loving daughter Janet Gornick of Newport, MI. Three grandchildren Patricia Kivi of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Michael (Myra) Gornick of Douglasville, Georgia, and Mark (Patricia) Gornick of Brownstown, Michigan. Five great grandchildren Kaitlyn and Rebecca Kivi, Megan Taylor and Mitchell Gornick, and Brian Gornick. One great great grandchild Ellis Taylor. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. Memorial contributions can be made to the Myasthenia Foundation of America. Services were private. Arrangements by J.L. Peters Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019
