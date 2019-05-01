|
|
LIVERNOIS, MARY G., September 4, 1919 - April 25, 2019 (99 years young) Mary was the widow of Leo F. Livernois. Born in Detroit, Mary was the daughter of William Deshaw and Madeline McLellan. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Gert) and Donald (Karen), daughter, Margaret McBride, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Kraeer Funeral Home @ Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Pompano Beach, FL. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443, Attention: Father Dariusz, in Memory of Mary G. Livernois.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019