Harrison, Mary Jane. August 19, 2020. Age 86 of Allen Park. Beloved mother of Margaret Ruth Burden, and William Jaehnig. Loving grandmother of Kayleigh Burden and Jeffery Jaehnig. Aunt to Donna Cook. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Carl Harrison, her son Michael Jaehnig, her parents Joseph and Katherine Orloff, and her siblings Joseph Orloff and Helen Stockard. Mary Jane will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association and Alzheimer’s Association. Please share memories and leave condolences on Mary Jane’s online guestbook.



