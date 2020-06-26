Mary L. Hundley
Hundley, Mary L. Age 84 of Woodhaven. June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles A. Hundley for 64 years. Loving mother of Pamela (Jay) Eide and Cheryl Hundley. Proud grandmother of Alan Hundley and Michael Hundley. Dear mother-in-law of Ruth Hundley. Preceded in death by her son Brian Hundley. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To leave an on-line condolence please visit www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
