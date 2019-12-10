|
|
Age 100. December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Triantafillos. Loving mother of Angela (Richard) Lefas-Huhn and Rhanda (Mike) Karniotis. Dear sister of the late Kaliopi Kotses and the late Vaso Koutsoutis. Grandmother of Stephanie, Christina and Constance. Great grandmother of Quincy, Cooper, Theodore and Oliver. Visitation 5:00pm - 8:00pm on Thursday, December 12 and 12:00pm - 8:00pm on Friday, December 13 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Trisagion 7:00pm Friday.Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, December 14 (In state from 9:30am) at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019