Koziel, Mary Lou of Southgate. November 20, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dear sister of Laura J. (the late Casmer) Colasinski, Sr. Rose Marie Kujawa, John Joseph (Karen) Kujawa, the late Helen Hampton, the late Francis L. Kujawa and the late Rose Marie Kujawa. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday (Today) Instate 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Parish with 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com