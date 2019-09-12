Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
PATE, Mary Lou, age 78, of Romulus, September 09, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry (Hap) Pate. Mary was an avid painter and a good cook she loved to alter recipes. Her other joy was watching the Pittsburg Steelers and Notre Dame games she was a big fan. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank Walters and Ruth Gunther. Visitation was Friday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service was Saturday, 10 a.m. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
