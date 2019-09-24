Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church
26355 W. Chicago (between Inkster & Beech Daly)
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church
26355 W. Chicago (between Inkster & Beech Daly)
View Map
Mary Lusko


1928 - 2019
Mary Lusko Age 90 September 22, 2019. Loving sister of James (Alice) Lusko and the late Michael, George, Irene Sell, Helen Wolenter, and Robert. Dear daughter of the late Michael and Julia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Aunt of the late James Lusko III and Jeffrey Wolenter. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Parastas service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Thursday 10 am until the 11am Funeral Service at St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago (between Inkster & Beech Daly).
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
