Mary Lusko Age 90 September 22, 2019. Loving sister of James (Alice) Lusko and the late Michael, George, Irene Sell, Helen Wolenter, and Robert. Dear daughter of the late Michael and Julia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Aunt of the late James Lusko III and Jeffrey Wolenter. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Parastas service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Thursday 10 am until the 11am Funeral Service at St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago (between Inkster & Beech Daly).
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019