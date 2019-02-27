|
Mans, Mary "Jan", age 78 of Trenton, passed away February 26, 2019. Born September 7, 1940 to the late Joseph and Mary Glaska. Loving wife of the late John L. Mans. Dear mother of Mary K., Debbie (Marc Holzapfel), and the late Scott. Proud grandmother of Linus John Friedrich Holzapfel and Leo Robert Hudson Holzapfel. Also survived by her siblings Jean (the late Jerry), Shirley (Jim), and brother-in-law Nick (Barb) Mans. Jan was a former City of Trenton councilperson, a member of the Trenton Historical Commission, and an active member and on the vestry of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Trenton. Jan was always grateful of her many friends and her supportive family and community. The family strongly encourages that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Trenton Historical Society, P.O. Box 596, Trenton, MI 48183 or NY/NJ Baykeeper, 30 Washington St., Matawan, NJ 07747. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019