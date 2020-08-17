Mary Margaret Wise, of Allen Park, Michigan and Fort Collins, Colorado passed from this life to the next on July 25, 2020 at the age of 96. A Memorial Service will be held at Sanctuary Christian Fellowship, 3600 S. Clarkston Street, Cherry Hills Village, CO at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29. Mary will be buried with her husband Terrence Wise at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Mary was born to Walter Howell and Mary Lou Clark in Paducah, Kentucky on December 18, 1923. Their family moved to Detroit Michigan when she was three, where her father found employment on the Detroit Police Force. She met Terrence (Ted) Wise in 1940 at the Fairview Church of Christ in Detroit, and they were married on April 13, 1944. Mary and Ted raised four children in Allen Park Michigan. Terry Wise Smith of San Marcos California, Karen Wise Smith (late) of Denison, Texas, Kevin Wise of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Randy Wise of Castle Pines, Colorado. Mary was active in, and made many life-long friends at the Allen Park Church of Christ and in the Allen Park community. Mary and Ted moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado in 1991 to be closer to their children, 12 grandchildren and 32 great grand-children. Above all else, Mary remained faithful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ throughout her life. Vivacious, full of life and equipped with a great wit and sense of humor, she impacted many people throughout her 96 years. Now, she’s home with her Lord, her parents, sisters, daughter and her husband, Ted. “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store