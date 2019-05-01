|
Zalewski, Mary Margaret of Wyandotte. April 29, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Gerald (Pamela), Cynthia (Thomas) Ferenc, Ann (William) Zurbo, Karen (David) Sabuda, and Brian (Michaelyn). Preceded in death by son Anthony (Rita). Dear sister of Lloyd Freeman, Margaret Dorr and brother in law Les Heller. Proud grandmother of 12. Funeral Services were held Saturday from Our Lady of the Scapular Parish. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019