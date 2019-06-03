Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Mary R. Bieniek

Mary R. Bieniek Obituary
Bieniek, Mary R. June 1, 2019. Age 81 of Woodhaven. Mary Ruth Hull was born in Inkster, MI on January 27, 1938 the daughter of Albert and Prudence Hull. She married her beloved John C. Bieniek on January 28, 1957 in Dearborn, MI. Mary graduated from Fordson High School in 1957. Survivors include her devoted and loving husband John C. Bieniek, Woodhaven, MI; two daughters, Victoria (Rick) Crooks, Riverview, MI and Cynthia (Joe) Gray, Wyandotte, MI; two grandchildren, Lauren (Steve) Cianciolo and Joel Gray; two great grandchildren, Emily and Jackson Cianciolo. Preceding her in death are her parents Albert and Prudence Hull; step-brother, Alfred Hull, step-sister Amber Harrison. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, 1 - 9 PM. Service Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10 AM, Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown. Memorial appreciated to Salvation Army - Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 5, 2019
