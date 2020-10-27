1/1
Mary Rita Porte, age 91, passed away peacefully at home with family surrounding her on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born May 10, 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of Antonio and Antonia Vella. Mary was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and as a life-long learner, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn at the age of 68. Mary was an avid artist accomplished in ceramics, water color, and multiple other artistic media. Dear mother of Susan (Richard) Hinshon, Richard (Betsy) Porte, Dennis Porte, Michael Porte, Patricia McGraw and Julie (Mark) Vega. Loving grandmother of Said (Aimee) Bin Yunus, Christie (Steven) McPharlin, Andrew (Shannon) Porte, James (Lisa) Porte, Erin McGraw and Carlo Vega. Proud great-grandmother (Gigi) of Zaynab Bin Yunus, Finnigan McPharlin, Kara McPharlin, Maxwell Porte, Mason Porte and Abigail Porte. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John and her daughter Susan. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, MI 48823 with Deacon John Finn officiating. The service will also be live streamed At www.facebook.com/163145830381110/ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Sparrow Hospice. Donation instructions and guest book can be found at www.greastlansing.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
