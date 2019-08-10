|
|
Giaimo, Mary Theresa. August 8, 2019. Age 100 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni. Loving mother of Matteo (Diana), Nina (Mike) Palazzolo, Phillip, and the late Benedetta (the late James) Cicotte. Dearest grandmother of Richard (Nanette) and John Torres, Jovan (Janna), Benedetta and the late James Jr. Cicotte, Benedetta Stratford, Edward (Kelly) and Debra Cicotte. Great grandmother of Dominic and Nina Torres, Mathew and Elise Giaimo, Tyler Cicotte, Gavin and Jared Stratford. Great great grandmother of Chloe Torres. Dear sister of the late Joseph (the late Marion) Galate, the late Josephine (the late Frank) Manzella, Mamie (the late Joseph) Vitale and Fannie (the late Sam) Randazzo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 1:00 PM-8:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM. Prayers Monday, August 12, 2019, 9:30 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Mass Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019