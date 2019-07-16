|
|
Toth, Mary, age 98, of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Andrej. Dear mother of Mary Howey. Dearest Grandmother of Christopher (Gabrielle) Howey and Jennifer (Daniel) Burke. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. In state St. Andrew and Benedict (2430 S Beatrice St, Detroit, MI 48217) Saturday July 20 at 9:00am until time of funeral mass 10:00am. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to the church would be appreciated by the famil
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019