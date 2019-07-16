Home

St Andrew & Benedict Church
2430 S Beatrice St
Detroit, MI 48217
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew and Benedict
2430 S Beatrice St
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew and Benedict
2430 S Beatrice St
Detroit, MI
Toth, Mary, age 98, of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Andrej. Dear mother of Mary Howey. Dearest Grandmother of Christopher (Gabrielle) Howey and Jennifer (Daniel) Burke. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. In state St. Andrew and Benedict (2430 S Beatrice St, Detroit, MI 48217) Saturday July 20 at 9:00am until time of funeral mass 10:00am. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to the church would be appreciated by the famil
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019
