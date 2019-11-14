|
Marylou Eramo, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Silver Birch of Kokomo. She was born January 31, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Champion) Hallock. She was married to Benny “Ben” Eramo, who preceded her in death. Marylou had worked for Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan as an EKG Tech. She was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Dearborn Heights Michigan. Marylou loved animals, especially her faithful companion, Tom, an orange tabby cat. Her love of animals made her an avid friend and supporter of the National Humane Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the casino. In her spare time, Marylou also enjoyed making jewelry with her niece Margaret Lauer. She also had a special place in her heart for her niece Gilda Draper. Marylou will be truly missed by her friends and family. Marylou is survived by her son, Dominic (Beth) Eramo; grandchildren, Holly (Lauren) Larkin-Eramo, Eric (Kambren) Eramo, and Scott Eramo, and daughter-in-law, Sally Eramo, along with 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marylou is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband; son, Richard Eramo; granddaughter, Sindi Eramo; and sisters, Martha Mione, Madeline “PeeWee” Gallagher, and Georgia Hoover. There will be a celebration of life for Marylou in Kokomo, Indiana on Saturday, November 16 at her son’s home in Kokomo and there will be a service held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Dearborn Heights Michigan, on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Internment at Michigan Memorial to follow church service. Memorial contributions may be made in Marylou’s memory to the National Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019