|
|
Rose, Matthew A.; October 16, 1959 - February 10, 2019; Loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Matt is predeceased by his parents, Rene and Carol Rose. Survived by siblings Kim (Bill), Brenda, and Curt (Toni), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We will miss Matt's charming smile, playful spirit and loving heart. To honor his memory, a basketball scholarship has been established in his name. Donations can be made via check, with Matt's name in the memo, to Trenton Public Schools, 2603 Charlton, Trenton, MI 48183. A Happy Hour is planned to celebrate Matt's life on Saturday, June 29th from 3-6 pm at the Westfield Community Center. All who knew Matt are welcome!
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019