Garchow, Maxine. October 16, 2020. Age 93 of Riverview. Loving mother of the late Richard (Agatha) and Gloria. Dearest grandmother of Michael, Stephen, Richard, Caitlin, Sara (Michael), Bryan, Lori and Melissa. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - The Thon Center.



