Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michael Baum

Michael Baum Obituary
Michael Baum, age 57, of Brownstown, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Michael was born July 30, 1962 in Lansing, Michigan. He was the son of Douglas S. Baum and Elizabeth L. (Purkiss) Steffke. To cherish his memory he leaves his wife; Christina Baum, his mother; Elizabeth Steffke, two children; Courtney (Scott) Baum and Daniel Baum, and two brothers; John (Shona) Baum and Doug (Denise) Baum. Proceeded in death by his father; Douglas Baum and one brother; Daniel Baum. Michael was an Operations Manager at DTE Energy in Distribution Operations Logistics. He was also the coordinator for DTE’s Veterans Empowerment Transition Support (VETS) program, which was his passion. Visitation will be held at Crane Funeral Home, 36885 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI. 48174 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 7:15pm. Instate will begin at St. Mary, Our Lady of Annunciation, located at 32466 Church St. Rockwood, MI 48173 at 10:00am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with mass at 10:30am, with Father James Rafferty officiating. Interment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park. Online guests may leave condolences, share a photo, or light a memorial candle by visiting www.cranefuneralhome.net.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020
