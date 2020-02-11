Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michael J. Chiola Obituary
Chiola, Michael J. of Lincoln Park, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late Domenick and Elizabeth Chiola; dear brother of Donna Kain, Judith Chiola and the late Dennis Chiola; dear uncle of Dennis. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass was held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
