|
|
Chiola, Michael J. of Lincoln Park, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late Domenick and Elizabeth Chiola; dear brother of Donna Kain, Judith Chiola and the late Dennis Chiola; dear uncle of Dennis. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass was held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020