Kirby, Michael J. January 12, 2020. Age 78 of Gibraltar. Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Kimberly Johnson, Lynette Bondy and William Kirby. Dearest grandfather of Kerstyn Kirby, Kirby Bondy, Nicholas Bondy, Gabrielle Bondy, Hayley Johnson and the late David Johnson. Dear great-grandfather of Jordan Romay. Brother of Patricia Swan. Visitation, Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 1 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020