Conley, Michael John, age 86, of Southgate., July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Conley. Dear father of Michael (Terri) Conley, Michelle Conley and William (The late Sharon) Conley. Loving grandfather of Michael III, Sean, Riley, Shannon Nicole (Andrew) Conley-Phillips, Ryan Conley and Kelley (Zachary) Saxman. Proud great-grandfather of Luna Rose Conley. He is survived by his two sisters, Catherine Burke and Shirley Soules. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine and his brother, Robert Conley. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019