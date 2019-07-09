Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Conley Obituary
Conley, Michael John, age 86, of Southgate., July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Conley. Dear father of Michael (Terri) Conley, Michelle Conley and William (The late Sharon) Conley. Loving grandfather of Michael III, Sean, Riley, Shannon Nicole (Andrew) Conley-Phillips, Ryan Conley and Kelley (Zachary) Saxman. Proud great-grandfather of Luna Rose Conley. He is survived by his two sisters, Catherine Burke and Shirley Soules. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine and his brother, Robert Conley. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now