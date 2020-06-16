Michael Leo Barrett
Barrett, Michael Leo of Dearborn. Age 83. Leo passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Nina Jean Barrett. Loving father of Michael T. Barrett, James J. C. (Yu Chen) Barrett, Gary C. (Kristen) Barrett, Judy A. (nee: Barrett) Ivanyi, Edward C. (Jennifer) Barrett and John D. Barrett. Cherished grandfather of Justin, Alexander, Athena, Abrianna, Katie, Daniel, Julia, Stephanie, Andrew, Caroline and Samuel. Dearest brother of Pat Palus, Grace Zambo, and Ethyl Baldwin. Dear brother-in-law of Jack Baldwin and Caroline Barrett. Also survived by a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, great and otherwise. Leo was a long time parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the AmVets, the American Legion, the Moose Lodge and the Elks Club. Leo was the 2014 Veteran of the Year in honor of his services to his country in the Navy, active duty 1954-1958 aboard the USS Gearing (DD-710) Navy destroyer, in the 6th Atlantic Fleet, reserves 1958-1962; his charitable contributions to veterans groups, and the loving work he put into the various veterans posts in which he served. Leo attended Lawrence Technological University and Wayne State. He retired in 2000, after 39 years as a pipefitter with Ford Motor Company. A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dearborn, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council – Ritual Team, 3001 S. Telegraph Road, Dearborn, MI 48124. Funeral Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
