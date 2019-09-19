|
Michael Patrick Watson died on September 15, 2019 with family by his side. Michael graduated from Frank Cody High School in 1969. By trade he was an HVAC tech but anyone who knew him would tell you he was a jack of all trades. Always helpful, if anyone needed anything fixed, family, friends and neighbors knew Michael was the one to call. He was an avid hunter and shared his love for trains with his brother. He had a great sense of humor and the most contagious laugh. Because of his trademark beard he was everyone's favorite year round "Santa". He and his wife Kathleen spent 43 years loving and caring for each other. He was loved by his wife Kathleen, sister Kathleen (late John) Kocher, brother Jack (Joan) Watson, brother Larry (Pat) Watson and sister (late) Ellen Watson, his step-daughters Stacey (Brad) Martin, Kristin (Michael) Turpin and grandchildren Rachel (Anthony) Rose, Tyler (Sarah) Armstrong, Haley, Michael, Brianna Turpin, Laney Martin and great-grandson Anthony James Rose, nieces and nephews he cherished dearly, and many close friends.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019