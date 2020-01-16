Home

Burns, Michael Robert. Age 71. January 15, 2020 of Royal Oak, formerly of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Daniel Compton. Loving father of Bradley (Peggy), Rebecca Mennen and Nancy (Andrea) Morrison. Dearest Grandfather of Eleanor Bayes; Kate, Bradley, Brenden, and John Anthony Burns, Esther, Abigail, and Andrew Morrison. Dear brother of Timothy (Mary), Gerald, Patricia, Christine (Bob) Hensley, and WIlliam Jr. (Karen). Preceded in death by parents William and Beverly Burns. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4-8 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, 1-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Avenue, Wyandotte, Michigan. Instate Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m., until time of Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 5900 McClellan Ave., Detroit.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020
