Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael W. Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Michael W., May 2, 2019. Age 75 of Ecorse. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Loving father of Gregory Bell, Jack K. and Kathryn Darr Felske. Dearest grandfather of Michelle, Shanna Nunley, Brooke Darr, Celina, Kaitlyn Felske, Jacklynn and Jessica. Great grandfather of Julian Waltonbaugh, Matthew Szokola, Zoey Darr, Douglas Powell, Christian, Serenity Powell, Heather and Christina. Preceded in death by parents Jack and Marjorie, grandparents Michael W. and Heather and brothers Robert J. Casey, Gerald Casey, Daniel Casey and Jack Casey. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.