Mitchell, Michael W., May 2, 2019. Age 75 of Ecorse. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Loving father of Gregory Bell, Jack K. and Kathryn Darr Felske. Dearest grandfather of Michelle, Shanna Nunley, Brooke Darr, Celina, Kaitlyn Felske, Jacklynn and Jessica. Great grandfather of Julian Waltonbaugh, Matthew Szokola, Zoey Darr, Douglas Powell, Christian, Serenity Powell, Heather and Christina. Preceded in death by parents Jack and Marjorie, grandparents Michael W. and Heather and brothers Robert J. Casey, Gerald Casey, Daniel Casey and Jack Casey. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019