|
|
Michael, W. Tocco, age 71, of Brownstown, April 08, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Tocco. Loving uncle of Traci (Steve) Sobolak, Anthony (Mary) Tocco, Shante Goins, Christopher (Theresa) Richards, Jodi Richards, Gina Richards, Kimberly Kubrak, Kristi (Jeff) Polezynski and Donnie (Carol) Kubrak. Dearest great uncle to many great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his siblings Vivien Reininger, Phillip (Patti) Tocco, Theresa (Howard) Richards, Bennadette (Don) Kubrak, sister-in-law Sheila and brother-in-law Billy and sister-in-law Susie. He was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Vito Tocco. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020