Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael TOCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. TOCCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. TOCCO Obituary
Michael, W. Tocco, age 71, of Brownstown, April 08, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Tocco. Loving uncle of Traci (Steve) Sobolak, Anthony (Mary) Tocco, Shante Goins, Christopher (Theresa) Richards, Jodi Richards, Gina Richards, Kimberly Kubrak, Kristi (Jeff) Polezynski and Donnie (Carol) Kubrak. Dearest great uncle to many great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his siblings Vivien Reininger, Phillip (Patti) Tocco, Theresa (Howard) Richards, Bennadette (Don) Kubrak, sister-in-law Sheila and brother-in-law Billy and sister-in-law Susie. He was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Vito Tocco. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -