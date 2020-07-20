1/1
Michael William Busen
Busen, Michael William. Age 73 of Carleton. Passed away July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Busen for 51 years. Loving father of Tom (Laura) Busen, MaryBeth (Zak) Hayden, Steve (Megan) Busen and Tim (Martha) Busen. Proud grandpa of Sarah, Tori, Ryan, John, Jonah, Marla, Gabe, Will and Maddox. Dear brother of Daniel (Barb) Busen and Jane (Ted) Niemeyer Wasztyl. Brother-in-law of Robert Busby. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Clifford and Roberta Busen, sister Anne Marie Busby, niece Aimee Busby and brother-in-law Dave Niemeyer. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 2-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Instate Thursday 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at Divine Grace Parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Carleton. Please visit www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
JUL
23
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Erin Busby
July 18, 2020
Mr. Busen was always kind, professional and honest. As long time customers he took great care of us...he will be missed. May you and your family find comfort in his memories. Know your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Patricia & Eugene Drabczyk
