Busen, Michael William. Age 73 of Carleton. Passed away July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Busen for 51 years. Loving father of Tom (Laura) Busen, MaryBeth (Zak) Hayden, Steve (Megan) Busen and Tim (Martha) Busen. Proud grandpa of Sarah, Tori, Ryan, John, Jonah, Marla, Gabe, Will and Maddox. Dear brother of Daniel (Barb) Busen and Jane (Ted) Niemeyer Wasztyl. Brother-in-law of Robert Busby. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Clifford and Roberta Busen, sister Anne Marie Busby, niece Aimee Busby and brother-in-law Dave Niemeyer. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 2-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Instate Thursday 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at Divine Grace Parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Carleton. Please visit www.martenson.com
.