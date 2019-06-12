Home

In Loving Memory of Mike Kilburg Jr. “Coach Mike” Jan. 16, 1970 ~ June 21, 2010 It’s been nine years too long... Though your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we love so much. Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part. God has you in his keeping, your family in their hearts. Sadly missed, but never forgotten. I’m with you now, Mom. We miss you so much. Love, Dad, Nick, Michelle, Judy, Bobby, all your children and nephews
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019
