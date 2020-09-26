Mildred Watson

WATSON, Mildred, age 88, of New Boston, September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milbern Watson. Loving mother of Gary (Connie) Watson, Sherry (John) Bartnicki and Greg Watson. Dearest grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 1. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Bruce Watson, her parents Roy and Ebbie Melton and her 6 siblings. Mildred was a longtime member of The Church of Christ. Service was Sunday, 4 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com