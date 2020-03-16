Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Winkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam A. Winkler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam A. Winkler Obituary
Age 82, of Allen Park. March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of George. Loving mother of Tom (Judy), Sandy (Alan) Hoback, and Shari (Chris) Atkins. Grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 10. Miriam was preceded in death by her sister Carol Paton and parents Elmer and Norma Keppen. Miriam loved teaching and volunteering for her church and many community organizations. Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials to Trinity-St. Mark's UCC, 9315 W. Fort St., Detroit MI 48209; The Care Team Hospice Foundation, 30600 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 245, Farmington Hills, MI 48334; or the . Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -