Age 82, of Allen Park. March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of George. Loving mother of Tom (Judy), Sandy (Alan) Hoback, and Shari (Chris) Atkins. Grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 10. Miriam was preceded in death by her sister Carol Paton and parents Elmer and Norma Keppen. Miriam loved teaching and volunteering for her church and many community organizations. Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials to Trinity-St. Mark's UCC, 9315 W. Fort St., Detroit MI 48209; The Care Team Hospice Foundation, 30600 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 245, Farmington Hills, MI 48334; or the . Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020