Mitchell (Mitch) Pitylak, 93 of Trenton, passed on June 1 at home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He and his wife Dorothy (Tait) had been married for almost 68 years. He is survived by his beloved children Michelle (John) Amrozi, Mark (Dolores) Pitylak, Margaret (Gary) Robinson, Pamela (Steve) Dumais, Sharon Thanopoulus, Brian (Kim) Pitylak, Ann-Marie (Jim) Brown. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Jeff) Jacobs, Adam (Sara) Amrozi, Mark and Hayley Pitylak, Lindsey (Marc) Hansen, Lauren (Shawn) McCann, Eric (Lindsay) Dumais, Grant Dumais, Katarina Thanopoulus, Chris (Allison) Pitylak, Cameron (Nichelle) Pitylak, Kayli Rae Pitylak, and Riley and Morgan Brown. Great grandfather to Cody (Makenzie) Costello, Jake and Ty Costello, Dominic Amrozi, Ruby and Dino Hansen, Conner and Lucy McCann, Claire and Laina Dumais, Ronan Pitylak, Lauren and Mitch Jacobs, Verra Flaishans, and another great-grandson on the way. Great great grandfather to Adilynn and Watson Costello. He will be missed by surviving siblings, Alex Pitylak, and Barbara Kadlec, brother-in-law Philip (Anne) Tait, and many nieces, nephews, and friends to many he considered as family. Mitch was a hard worker and always on the go. He retired from the Detroit Edison, after 37 years (1949-1986). Where he worked in River Rouge, Fermi 1, and the Trenton Channel Power Plant. Mitch worked for the DTE Biomass (Methane Extraction Plant at the Riverview Landfill), after retirement from 1987-1999, where he started up the gas turbines using methane gas to produce power. Mitch loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He built and flew radio-controlled airplanes, he was involved in the Indian City Radio Club. Mitch was also a private pilot flying 2 to 6 seat airplanes. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard, on the USCGC MODOC. Mitch enjoyed stopping at Elliot’s Bakery for a donut, coffee, and conversation. He rode his bike all through the city for many years. We will miss the sparkle in his eyes and the smile on his face when he saw his grandchildren. They brought him much joy. He was a proud grandfather. Mitch created a wonderful legacy and taught so much to those who listened and watched. Mitch will be greatly missed by many. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit:



